AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Austin ISD schools and the district’s Central Office are without power Wednesday morning, but school operations are carrying on.

As of 9:30 a.m., the Austin Energy outage map shows over 18,000 customers without power, with the estimated time of restoration to be around 10:23 a.m.

Most outages are occurring just south of U.S. Highway 290 in south Austin along William Cannon Drive, Stassney Lane, South Congress Avenue and South First Street, according to the map.

AISD said the affected campuses are:

Crockett High School

Ann Richards School For Young Women Leaders

Sunset Valley Elementary School

Joslin Elementary School

Cunningham Elementary School

St. Elmo Elementary

Odom Elementary

The district said this is a City of Austin issue. It’s working with the City to resolve it as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, the district said school operations will continue. Cafeterias will serve ​sack lunches.

