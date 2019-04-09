Over 1,900 Central Texas residents trained in hands-only CPR

Austin (KXAN) – KXAN and the American Heart Association have teamed up to make health simple for Central Texans. As part of the Simple Health initiative, our goal is to train more people in Hands-Only Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Since August 2018, 1,920 people have been trained at more than 25 events across Central Texas.

Learning this life-saving skill is crucial, according to health officials. Hands-Only CPR can significantly boost the lifesaving action of someone in cardiac arrest. New studies show that CPR of any kind can double the odds of surviving a cardiac arrest compared with receiving no CPR.

More than 325,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals each year in the United States, according to statistics from AHA. Immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival, according to the AHA. Keeping the blood flow active – even partially – extends the opportunity for a successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive at the scene.

The AHA included Hands-Only CPR in its 2015 guidelines to allow bystanders who don’t know how to give rescue breaths – or are uncomfortable doing it – the option to provide only chest compressions until medical help arrives. For children, both chest compressions and rescue breaths are still recommended.

The American Heart Association has more information about Hands-Only CPR and how you can get trained in this life-saving skill.