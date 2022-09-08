AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just over 1,000 Austin Energy customers are without power Thursday morning following storms Wednesday evening.

The Austin Energy outage map shows 1,059 affected customers and 30 outages as of 6:43 a.m. Thursday. The utility said the “vast majority” of outages are weather related.

The largest concentration of customers impacted are in the 78704 zip code with 519 customers without power in that part of the city. The next zip code with the largest impact is 78754 with 280 without energy.

Below is a full table of the number of customers affected in each zip code as of 6:43 a.m.

Zip Code Number of Customers Without Power 78704 519 78754 280 78722 82 78741 75 78745 61 78703 31 78746 4 78721 3 78701 2 78702 1 78749 1

Storm damage could be seen all over Central Texas after the storms early Wednesday evening. The below video is from viewer Todd Shaner in Manor; it shows a toppled backyard fence.

In Austin, storm damage was spotted in the area of Riverside Drive and Parker Lane.

Storm damage in Austin near Riverside Drive and Parker Lane (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm damage in Austin near Riverside Drive and Parker Lane (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm damage in Austin near Riverside Drive and Parker Lane (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Downed trees were also a common sight. The below photo was taken at the Home Depot in the Mueller neighborhood by Kyle Daniel Lloyd.

Downed tree after storms at the Home Depot in the Mueller neighborhood (Courtesy: Kyle Daniel Lloyd)

This sagging tree branch was also spotted by KXAN crews off North Lamar Boulevard.

Sagging tree branch off North Lamar Boulevard (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

To report a power outage, you can text OUT to 287846, according to Austin Energy’s website.