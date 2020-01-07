Outbreak avoided: No new Austin measles cases reported by end of incubation period

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It appears that Travis County is in the clear when it comes to a measles outbreak.

Jen Samp of Austin Public Health confirmed to KXAN there have been no new measles cases reported in Travis County as of Jan. 6, the final incubation date public health officials were targeting.

Officials originally said Jan. 1 would be the final incubation day, but extended the watch out of an abundance of caution.

The first reported cases of measles in Travis County since 1999 was reported Dec. 22, and officials sent out a list of places where the person infected with measles traveled since Dec. 14. It included several restaurants, Target, H-E-B, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.