OUTAGES: Thousands without power after severe weather overnight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After heavy winds, hail and rain overnight, thousands of people in Austin and surrounding areas are without power.
Here are rolling updates of reported power outages:
4:00 a.m.
- Northwest Austin (Austin Energy) - 174 customers
- Round Rock (Oncor) - 20 customers
- Caldwell (Bluebonnet) - 256 customers
- Lexington (Bluebonnet) - 74 customers
- Taylor (Oncor) - 1,613 customers
- Cameron (Oncor) - 41 customers
- Lago Vista (Pedernales) - 224 customers
3:00 a.m.
- Northwest Austin (Austin Energy) - 244 customers
- Eastern Travis County (Bluebonnet) - 1,063 customers
- Round Rock (Oncor) - 20 customers
- Pflugerville (Oncor) - 207 customers
- Taylor (Oncor) - 1,621 customers
- Rockdale (Oncor) - 153 customers
- Cameron (Oncor) - 40 customers
- Kyle (Pedernales) - 43 customers
- Buda (Pedernales) - 1,230 customers
- Bertram (Pedernales) - 115 customers
Customers can report or check power outages in their area on the following websites:
BlueBonnet Electric Cooperative
