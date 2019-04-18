OUTAGES: Thousands without power after severe weather overnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After heavy winds, hail and rain overnight, thousands of people in Austin and surrounding areas are without power.

Here are rolling updates of reported power outages:

4:00 a.m.

Northwest Austin (Austin Energy) - 174 customers

Round Rock (Oncor) - 20 customers

Caldwell (Bluebonnet) - 256 customers

Lexington (Bluebonnet) - 74 customers

Taylor (Oncor) - 1,613 customers

Cameron (Oncor) - 41 customers

Lago Vista (Pedernales) - 224 customers

3:00 a.m.

Northwest Austin (Austin Energy) - 244 customers

Eastern Travis County (Bluebonnet) - 1,063 customers

Round Rock (Oncor) - 20 customers

Pflugerville (Oncor) - 207 customers

Taylor (Oncor) - 1,621 customers

Rockdale (Oncor) - 153 customers

Cameron (Oncor) - 40 customers

Kyle (Pedernales) - 43 customers

Buda (Pedernales) - 1,230 customers

Bertram (Pedernales) - 115 customers

Customers can report or check power outages in their area on the following websites:

Austin Energy

BlueBonnet Electric Cooperative

Oncor Electric Delivery

Pedernales Electric Cooperative