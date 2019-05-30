OUTAGE UPDATES: Thousands without power after thunderstorms overnight

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Weather forecast

Traffic map

Low water crossing closures

Weather live blog

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.

With 17 outages reported in the Austin metro area, the number of affected customers has increased to more than 2,400, according to Austin Energy.

UPDATE: 6 a.m.:

There are 17 active power outages in the Austin metro area that are affecting about 1,500 customers, according to the Austin Energy Outage Map. Officials have made progress with the outage near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and now just under 1,000 customers are being affected by that outage.

There are about 33 active power outages for customers of Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative with about 695 customers being affected.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Nearly 3,300 customers lost power Thursday morning as heavy storms moved through the area. According the Austin Energy Outage Map, the number of customers without power was down to 2,354 as of 5 a.m. in an area just west of ABIA.

Austin Energy says the power outage started at 3:10 a.m. Officials say the power should be restored by 5:30 a.m.

Almost 500 people are without power in Bastrop County according to the Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative outage map as of 5:30 a.m.