OUTAGE UPDATES: Thousands without power after thunderstorms overnight
UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.
With 17 outages reported in the Austin metro area, the number of affected customers has increased to more than 2,400, according to Austin Energy.
UPDATE: 6 a.m.:
There are 17 active power outages in the Austin metro area that are affecting about 1,500 customers, according to the Austin Energy Outage Map. Officials have made progress with the outage near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and now just under 1,000 customers are being affected by that outage.
There are about 33 active power outages for customers of Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative with about 695 customers being affected.
ORIGINAL STORY:
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Nearly 3,300 customers lost power Thursday morning as heavy storms moved through the area. According the Austin Energy Outage Map, the number of customers without power was down to 2,354 as of 5 a.m. in an area just west of ABIA.
Austin Energy says the power outage started at 3:10 a.m. Officials say the power should be restored by 5:30 a.m.
Almost 500 people are without power in Bastrop County according to the Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative outage map as of 5:30 a.m.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trees down, traffic lights out in Bastrop Co. after overnight thunderstorms
Weather forecast
Traffic map
Low water crossing closuresRead the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Austin resident reminds drivers about crosswalk safety
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Crashes involving pedestrians in Austin tend to go down during the summer months, but city data shows the summer crashes , while low numbers, tend to be more severe.
"I want to enjoy my summer here not have to risk playing Frogger with the cars," Kyle Keleher said.
Keleher contacted KXAN through a ReportIt email to share his safety concerns about a crosswalk in south Austin at the corner of Salt Springs and Tara drives, down the road from the busy William Cannon Drive.Read the Full Article
-
Beerland workers strike; claim they haven't been paid since March
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Employees at a popular music venue are on strike, saying they haven't been paid for months.
The owner of Beerland on Red River Street in downtown Austin announced yesterday that new management will take over.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses