Out of 10 major tech hubs, Austin sees greatest year-over-year rent increase, report says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A report using September data shows out of the 10 biggest tech cities in America, Austin has seen the largest year-over-year rent increase, beating out metros like Los Angeles and New York City.

The report released by Realtor.com says rent in Austin grew 25.3% in September 2021 when compared to September of last year. The next closest city is Seattle, which saw a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.

Rent in Austin has even surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, with March 2020 rent prices sitting at $1,367 and September 2021 prices measured at $1,647. That’s an increase of 20.5%, the report says.

Realtor.com also points out Austin didn’t experience too much of a pandemic decline compared to other big tech hubs.

The lowest month for rent in Austin was October 2020, according to the website’s report, and the lowest rent got during the pandemic was $1,300. That’s a 4.9% decrease compared to March 2020.

Other tech hubs like Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, D.C. saw dips in the double digits when comparing their lowest pandemic rent value to March 2020 numbers.

September 2021 Rental Data – 10 Biggest U.S. Tech Hubs

Metro Pre- COVID Rent (Mar 2020) COVID Low Month COVID Low Rent COVID Low vs. March 2020 Sept. 2021 Rent Sept. 2021 Rent YoY Sept 2021 vs. COVID Low Sept. 2021 vs. March 2020 Austin, Texas $1,367 Oct-20 $1,300 -4.9% $1,647 25.3% 26.7% 20.5% Boston, Mass. $1,680 Dec-20 $1,600 -4.8% $1,895 3.4% 18.4% 12.8% Chicago, Ill. $2,300 Apr-21 $2,350 2.2% $2,500 2.7% 6.4% 8.7% Denver, Colo. $2,635 Feb-21 $2,488 -5.6% $2,850 15.5% 14.5% 8.2% Los Angeles, Calif. $1,938 Dec-20 $1,700 -12.3% $2,095 13.8% 23.2% 8.1% New York, N.Y. $1,976 Dec-20 $1,836 -7.1% $2,075 -3.8% 13.0% 5.0% San Francisco, Calif. $1,650 Dec-20 $1,593 -3.5% $1,695 5.5% 6.4% 2.7% San Jose, Calif. $2,480 Jan-21 $2,242 -9.6% $2,517 10.8% 12.3% 1.5% Seattle, Wash. $2,923 Jan-21 $2,610 -10.7% $2,895 16.7% 10.9% -1.0% Washington, D.C. $3,127 Dec-20 $2,645 -15.4% $3,015 9.2% 14.0% -3.6% Data from Realtor.com

