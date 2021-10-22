‘Our rights are not niche’: Austin City Council votes on intersex surgery resolution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council on Thursday passed a resolution to condemn non-consensual and medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex children.

The vote also directs the city manager’s office to explore “methods to implement a public education campaign to provide accurate information regarding intersex healthcare.”

Alicia Roth Weigel, an intersex advocate and member of the City of Austin Human Rights Commission, led the push for the resolution. Weigel underwent surgery as an infant, something she says left her unable to bear children.

“Intersex people are not rare and our rights are not niche,” said Roth Weigel in a city news release. “We need all levels of government representing us at least equally to our existence.”

The resolution was drafted by Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, and co-sponsored by Mayor Steve Adler and council members Pio Renteria, Greg Casar, and Paige Ellis.

“Each letter of the LGBTQIA represents an Austinite who is an important part of our community,” said Mayor Adler in a statement. “Today’s council resolution is a human rights action which will help parents and physicians – through public information – make informed decisions to prevent intersex individuals from having life-altering choices about sex and gender identity forced upon them.”

The resolution was part of the meeting’s consent agenda which passed unanimously, however, Council Member Mackenzie Kelly asked the record to show a ‘no’ vote from her on the matter. Kelly called the issue important but said she feels it is not the place of the municipal government to step in.

“I think [intersex surgery] is a decision that should be made in a family, or together with your doctor,” Kelly said.

