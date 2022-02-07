‘Our community expects and deserves better’: Austin council members want external audit of Austin Water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least six members of Austin City Council are calling for an external audit of Austin Water after a citywide boil water notice was issued this past weekend.

Austin Water issued the boil water notice Saturday night, estimating it will be in effect for at least a few days. The city said then the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant was out of service due to an “internal treatment process issue that resulted in high turbidity within the plant.”

On Sunday, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros revealed the issue at the Ullrich Plant stemmed from a mistake made by operational staff.

Now, Austin Mayor Pro-Tem Alison Alter, who represents District 10, said she’s asking the city manager for an external audit of the water utility to dig into what happened over the weekend and to address water quality challenges the city has experienced in recent years.

Austin residents will remember the two other times leaders have issued a citywide boil water notice: once in October 2018 and again last February during the winter storm.

“I share in the frustration that many in the public have expressed about the most recent boil water notice and the frequency of these events,” Alter wrote on a council message board Monday afternoon. “While I appreciate the efforts our staff are making to restore water and distribute assistance, our community expects and deserves better.”

Alter said she is preparing a resolution calling for the audit to “examine our most recent incidents and identify appropriate protocol, operational, investment and other changes and actions.” Council members Kathie Tovo (District 9), Vanessa Fuentes (District 2), Leslie Pool (District 7), Paige Ellis (District 8) and Mackenzie Kelly (District 6) are joining Alter to co-sponsor the resolution, according to the message board.