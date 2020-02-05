Live Now

OSHA: Steel worker who died in northwest Austin had ‘lifeline’ fail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says a steel worker who died after a fall in northwest Austin last July had his “self-retracting lifeline” fail.

OSHA says the employee was connecting steel beams when he fell, then his lifeline failed.

“Employee No. 1 fell 45 feet and died at the job site from his injuries,” OSHA’s accident investigation summary reads.

As we reported last July, the man was building steel for Steelco, Inc., a subcontractor based in Porter, north of Houston. They had been working on a new commercial building along North Ranch Road 620.

Steelco, Inc. also has a $13,260 pending OSHA penalty from the incident.

We’ve reached out to the company for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

