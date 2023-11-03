AUSTIN (KXAN) — An investigation into the death of an airline employee at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was completed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the investigation was closed, and no companies were cited as a result of the investigation.

On April 20, an American Airlines employee died after operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge. At the time, the Department of Aviation said it would not be identifying the employee.

On the day of the incident, first responders arrived and found the man with injuries in the area where planes park to pick up and drop off passengers.