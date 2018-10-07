Organizers scramble to register voters ahead of Oct. 9 deadline Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Organizers and volunteers alike are out in full force trying to get people to register to vote ahead of the Oct. 9 deadline, including at this weekend's Austin City Limits Festival.

A nonprofit, non-partisan group called Head Count was at the festival Saturday.

Organizers tell KXAN Travis County's voter registration rate is impressive, but there's still work to be done.

Travis County Volunteer Deputy Registrars will also post up at several places across the county ahead of the Oct. 9 deadline.

They'll be at the following places :

Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport Blvd.

People's Community Clinic North, 1101 Camino La Costa

People's Community Clinic Center for Women's health, 2909 North Interstate 35

Deadline Day Drive at Travis County Tax Sub-Offices at Pflugerville and McKinney Falls

CommUnityCare, North Central -Spanish too, 1210 Braker Ln

CommUnityCare, South East Health and Wellness - Spanish too, 2901 Montopolis Dr.

CommUnityCare, David Powell Clinic, 4614 North Intersate 35

Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Highland Campus Dr.

Austin Community College Riverside Campus, 1020 Grove Blvd.

Austin Community College Northridge Campus, 11928 Stonehollow Dr.

Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd.

Austin Community College South Austin Campus , 1820 Stassney Ln

Early voting begins October 22. Election day is November 6.

For more information and for voter guides by state, you can go to Head Count's website.