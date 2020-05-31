Organizers for Sunday’s ‘Justice For them All’ rally in Austin call for peaceful protest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizers for Sunday’s protest at the Capitol say the community is gathering for a peaceful protest. The Austin Justice Coalition, which is leading it, says the mission is to build unity and make the world equal for every community.

Sunday’s march and rally is called “Justice For them All.” It is being held in memory of Mike Ramos, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others killed by police.

Mike Ramos was killed when Austin police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call last month in southeast Austin. The caller told a dispatcher about seeing a man waving a gun and a couple doing drugs in a car.

APD says Ramos didn’t comply with officer commands once they got there and then tried to drive off before he was shot and killed. Police Chief Brian Manley later confirmed that investigators did not find a gun in the car Ramos had been in. A criminal investigation is underway. On Friday, the Travis County District Attorney said she would present the case to a special grand jury.

Mike Ramos’ mother Brenda, who is marching in Sunday’s protest, is making a plea to the community asking for a peaceful protest.

“I am heartbroken over the terrible murder of George Floyd. I understand the anger. But I am pleading with the community, please do not commit violence in my son Mike’s name,” she said in her statement.

She went on to ask the community not to give police any excuse to shut down today’s peaceful rally and invited people to join her in “peaceful solidarity” to help get justice for Ramos.

Sunday’s protest starts at the state capitol at 1 p.m. From there, demonstrators will march to city hall.