Organization welcomes 35 Afghan refugees in Austin during August

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Refugee Services of Texas said it has welcomed 75 Afghan refugees with special visas along with their families into the state during August, with the majority settling in Austin.

The organization said these refugees have special immigrant visas, or SIVs, and have undergone background checks and health screenings.

According to the Refugee Services, from Aug. 1-23, Austin saw 35 SIV holders and their families resettle in the city through its services. Other big Texas cities like Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston also took refugees during that time period:

Austin – 35

Dallas – 19

Fort Worth – 10

Houston – 11

The total number of SIV refugees the organization has helped resettle in Austin during all of fiscal year 2021 is 114. Refugee Services said during that same time frame, it has helped 312 SIV holders total resettle in the state.

The organization is projecting a total of 574 SIV refugees to resettle in Texas through its services by the end of September, which marks the end of FY 2021.

How many SIV holders have resettled in Texas and how many are projected to settle in the state using Refugee Services of Texas’ help (Courtesy Refugee Services of Texas)

Refugee Services of Texas said it is partnering with national refugee resettlement partners and the federal government to provide protection for these visa holders and their families who helped out the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

