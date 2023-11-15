AUSTIN (KXAN) – A local organization told KXAN Tuesday it is planning a celebration Nov. 19 for area children in foster care as well as young adults who were formerly in the system.

Change 1 said its 10th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration will be 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock.

You can register to assist with the event here as well as RSVP.

Change 1’s founder, Countney Jones, told KXAN the event will feature music, face painting and the kids will get to play games at Tom Foolerys Adventure Park in the resort.

Jones told KXAN she spent 10 years in the foster care system and was moved 25 times. She said her transition out of the foster system was difficult but “college is what saved me.” “It gave me a place to lay my head at and a meal plan,” she said.

Jones said she wanted to become the social worker, “I didn’t have”, and she founded Change 1 to help children and young adults with their own moves out of foster care.

She said, in addition to the Thanksgiving celebration, her organization needs help from the community to build life skills in children and young adults. The website has a donation link here.