Organization pushes toward new vision for Hancock Golf Course in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Hancock Golf Course is one step closer to a transformation.

On Tuesday, a new organization called “The Hancock Conservancy” launched a petition to stop golf at the struggling course and instead convert the city-owned land to a public park.

The historic 45-acre course lies in central Austin, near the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The organization is launching a petition for the transformation after several years of people suggesting a change.

The Conservancy says the course is prime real estate for the public.

“We know that as Austin becomes denser and denser; there’s never going to be another opportunity to find 45 acres of open green space with a creek that runs right through the center of it,” said Adam Sparks with the conservancy. We see this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to convert land into the public good.”

The group has also launched a website for those who would like to see the course transformed into a public park.