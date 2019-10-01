Oracle evacuated after gas line hit in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An office building was evacuated in east Austin Tuesday afternoon after a gas line was struck causing a leak.

According to Texas Gas Service, a gas line at the Oracle office building at 2300 Oracle Way was struck by a third party as it was excavating the area.

Oracle was able to self-evacuate the building before the Austin Fire Department arrived. AFD and Texas Gas are working together to turn off the gas.

Crews will be working in the area to make permanent repairs to the gas line.

