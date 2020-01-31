Open house gathers public comment for Redbud Trail Bridge project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The public gave their input on potential updates to the Redbud Trail Bridge at an open house Thursday.

The city says the current bridge was built in 1948 and was designed to last 50 years. It’s now in its 72nd year of use.

The new bridge will still have one lane of traffic going each way, but will now include shoulders so commuters can pull over safely.

Renderings of what the Redbud Trail Bridge could look like from the City of Austin. They are for illustrative purposes only to give people an idea of how high the bridge could be and how many columns it could have.

“It’s modern looking … I like the art it incorporates,” Nanou Knisely, an Austin resident, said of the new design. “I like that they are keeping the bridge kind of low and open.”

There will also be a bike path on the bridge, separated with a barrier.

The plans, and an online comment form, for the bridge are on the city’s website.