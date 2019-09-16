Online tool tracks progress of Austin’s bicycle network

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Transportation has launched an online tool to track the progress of the All Ages and Abilities Bicycle Network project.

The All Ages and Abilities Bicycle Network Progress Tracker offers a status map showing the existing network, completed projects and projects in progress. Users can also view more information for projects which are underway.

“There’s never been a clearer moment in Austin’s transportation history than now for the need for a complete network of high comfort bikeways to serve the growing mobility demand,” said Laura Dierenfield, Division Manager with Austin Transportation’s Active Transportation and Street Design Division. “This tool helps communicate all of the projects that will knit together the All Ages and Abilities bicycle system to better serve everyone in Austin, whether you choose to ride a bike, ride a scooter, walk, drive, or take transit.”

The 2014 Bicycle Plan included the All Ages and Abilities Bicycle Network which was updated in 2019 with the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, a network of streets and trails for cycles, scooters and other micro-mobility devices. The goal of the project is to increase bicycle and micro-mobility use promoting the 50/50 mode share; 50% of people driving alone to work and 50% using other modes like walking, bicycling and transit.

The project is funded in part by the 2016 Mobility Bond for City of Austin projects and by the Texas Department of Transportation, Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, Travis County and Capital Metro.