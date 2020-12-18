AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was Dec. 19, 2019 when Austin mom Heidi Broussard was found dead inside the trunk of a car outside a suburban Houston home. She had been missing for weeks. The story captivated the city and drew national attention.

Broussard’s daughter, Margo Carey, who was a month old at the time, was found alive in the home.

Magen Fieramusca, the person described as a “best friend” of Broussard, is currently awaiting trial after being charged with capital murder, tampering with a corpse and two counts of kidnapping following her arrest in January. The car Broussard’s body was found in was registered to Fieramusca, according to police. In an arrest affidavit, authorities allege that Fieramusca acted as if the baby was her own to her boyfriend following the disappearance.

At a Feb. 3 hearing, defense attorney Brian Erskine expressed frustration with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office at the time. He said the office had not given him and his colleagues all the evidence that they should. Fieramusca did not appear at the hearing, and has not made an appearance in court since her arrest.

Her next hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 20. She’s not scheduled to appear at that hearing either, according to court records. That court date could be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The incoming Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza will take over this high-profile case after voters chose not to re-elect District Attorney Margaret Moore.

Complete coverage of the case: