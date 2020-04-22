One-way signs placed around hike and bike trail for safety ripped up and left by trash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One-way signs placed around the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail in Austin as a safety measure have been ripped up.

The Trail Foundation sent KXAN a photo that shows the ripped signs on the ground and left by the trash.

The organization spent $6,000 on the newly installed one-way signs, and says about 85% of trail users have heeded the advice.

(Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

The Trail Foundation has recommended that people do not use the trail while Stay at Home orders remain in place as there are places on the trail where it is impossible to stay six feet away from other people.

Despite local and state recommendations for people to stay home where possible, the trail remains open – only closing temporarily for the Easter weekend.

(Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

“It’s been a struggle for us because it’s against our grain and mission to discourage people from coming,” The Trail Foundation CEO Heidi Anderson said.

“We love this place and it offers wonderful access to nature, but in this moment, it also presents some hazards.”

People that do decide to use the trail should wear a mask or face covering, the foundation added.

On Wednesday, parking lots around the trail were closed. These closures are likely to continue for the rest of the week.