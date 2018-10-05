One transported to the hospital after crash on I-35 near Rundberg

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ATCEMS (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 35 involving a semi truck.

Austin police responded to the call of the crash around 4:03 p.m. The crash occurred in the 8800 block of northbound I-35, near Rundberg Lane.

Two silver sedans crashed with an 18-wheeler in front of a dealership on the I-35 main lanes. The I-35 ramp at Rundberg has been blocked and authorities are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported one woman with non-life bhreatening injuries to St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Expect delays as responders work in the area.

This is a developing story.