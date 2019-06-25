Man shot and killed in east Austin, suspect in custody, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot and killed in east Austin Monday night and police have a suspect in custody, according to the Austin Police Department Watch Command.

Around 7:47 p.m. officers, firefighters and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to 905 Bedford Street, which is the Booker T Washington apartment complex. That area is near Oak Springs Elementary School, and while Austin ISD police have been notified, school is not in session.

ATCEMS says the man who was shot was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Police say he was shot at least twice with a handgun and he died after getting to the hospital.

A man who was nearby was taken into custody. Police are investigating how he knows the victim.