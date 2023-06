AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in east Austin Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly before 7 p.m., medics responded to the crash at 1100 Tillery St., the tweet said.

In the same Twitter thread, medics said the incident involved someone on a bicycle. One adult patient was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries, medics said.

No further information was released Thursday, and the incident remained under investigation.