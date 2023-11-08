AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials are responding to a semi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin, which left one person seriously injured, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media Wednesday.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m., medics said the crash happened in the 7300 block of McNeil Drive, which is near Highway 183.

Medics said one vehicle went through a metal barrier to the surface street below.

One person was found on Highway 183 and another found on McNeil Drive, medics said.

One person was taken to St. David’s Round Rock with “potentially serious injuries,” according to officials. A second person refused transport.

Medics said to expect major traffic delays and seek an alternate route.

No other details from the crash were available Wednesday.