AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured after a single-motorcycle crash in southeast Austin Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

At approximately 9 p.m., medics responded to the crash at 4902-4912 Todd Ln, the tweet said.

One adult was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, medics said.

No other information was available Thursday. The incident remained under investigation.