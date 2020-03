AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple rescue assets are responding to a rollover crash northeast of Austin that trapped a person in their car.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that paramedics were sent to the 8200 block of East Parmer Lane at State Highway 130. The call of the crash came in around 2:42 p.m.

The Manor Fire Department said the crash only involved one vehicle. The driver was pinned inside but has since been extricated. They are being evaluated by paramedics.