One person rushed to the hospital after robbery, shooting on Burnet Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics and an Austin police helicopter responded to central Austin Friday afternoon for a shooting that resulted in one person being rushed to the hospital.

According to APD, the call came in around 4:56 p.m. Police say the incident was a robbery and a shooting that occurred at 5011 Burnet Road. They did not say what type of business the robbery occurred in.

Police said one person was injured and a couple of people have been detained. Officers are looking for one, possibly more suspects.

Austin Travis-County EMS tweeted that the injured person was rushed to a local trauma center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. They have since left the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

