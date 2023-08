AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured after a vehicle-motorcycle crash in north Austin Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly after 7 p.m., medics responded to the 7200 block of Cameron Road for the crash.

According to medics, one adult patient was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, which remained under investigation Friday.