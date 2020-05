AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash on south Interstate Highway 35 late Saturday night.

According to a tweet from Austin Travis-County EMS, the crash happened in the 12200 block of south I-35 at 10:43 p.m. Austin police say it happened just north of the Buda city limit.

ATCEMS says one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the one vehicle crash. Traffic was delayed while crews worked to clear the scene.