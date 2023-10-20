AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was ejected after a single-vehicle rollover near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., medics responded to the crash at 1000 S SH 130, which is near Tesla Road, for the crash involving two people in one vehicle. One person was ejected from the vehicle, medics said.

Both people were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center — one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious injuries, medics said.

No other information was available Friday.