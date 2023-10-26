AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was ejected after a vehicle struck a guardrail in east Austin on Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly before 5 p.m., medics responded to the 600 block of 183 Toll SB for reports of a rollover, which then led to the vehicle crashing into the guardrail.

One adult person, who was not identified Thursday, was taken to St. David’s South with “potentially serious” injuries, medics said. One additional person on the scene refused EMS assistance, medics said.

No other information was available Thursday.