AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a homicide in southeast Austin Sunday night.

One man has died and officers are looking for a suspect, police said.

Officers responded to the call in the 2200 block of East Riverside Dr. just before 5:20 p.m., which is just east of Interstate 35 near H-E-B.

APD is currently working a homicide investigation in the 2200 Block of E Riverside Dr. PIO on scene – media please stage near Cane’s parking lot. Will advise briefing time shortly. – PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 22, 2021

