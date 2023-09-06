Austin-Travis County EMS says it’s had three times more heat-related calls this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in southeast Austin Wednesday night, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed on Twitter.

Shortly after 9 p.m., medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 3000-3195 block of East Highway 71 in the westbound lanes, medics said.

One adult person was pronounced dead on the scene, medics said.

Drivers should expect extended road closures around the scene, as well as seek an alternate route.

No other information was available Wednesday.