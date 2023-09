Editor’s Note: The video in this story shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 7, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in southeast Austin Thursday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m., medics responded to the crash at East Ben White Boulevard and Montopolis Drive.

One person died after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in southeast Austin Wednesday | Courtesy Rob Meyer

One adult person was pronounced dead on the scene, medics said.

No other information was available, and the incident remained under investigation Thursday.