One person is dead after a CapMetro hit a pedestrian Saturday morning. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a train-pedestrian crash near Interstate 35 and Airport Boulevard.

Austin Police said it responded to the crash at 9:45 a.m. APD is investigating the incident. One adult died at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

CapMetro said the pedestrian was in the Red Line tracks and not in a crosswalk.

CapMetro said the tracks remain closed and to expect rail delays. The bus bridge will help customers between the Highland and Downtown stations.

APD and the Texas Department of Transportation are helping with traffic in the area.