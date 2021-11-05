‘One paycheck away from being homeless’: Austin mom encourages donations to food banks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — College student Isabel Torres grew up in Austin and has seen it grow, so much she couldn’t afford her home anymore.

“Even with making adjustments and trying to find things less inexpensive, our food goes up, our gas goes up, but my pay hasn’t gone up,” said Torres.

The Austin Community College student and mom of one is studying to become a pharmacy tech. Like thousands in Austin, she found herself having a hard time putting food on the table when the pandemic hit.

“For me especially on my type of budget, I can be one paycheck away from being homeless,” said Torres.

She found out the Central Texas Food Bank delivers free food on campus once a month.

“It’s really great because they offer it at all our campuses, so for any student or honestly any family who lives in the neighborhood who needs assistance or can’t make it through the month food-wise, it’s really great,” said Torres.

Torres’ four-year-old daughter loves the fresh fruits and vegetables from the food bank.

Donations keep the food bank running and it’s a comfort for both mom and daughter knowing their future can continue to grow.

“You really do make an impact. Even if it’s just for one little family. It has meant a lot to us so thank you for your time and effort,” Torres said.