One-on-one with local real estate investor: why he keeps buying multifamily projects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local real estate company has been on a buying spree and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

In Austin, Rastegar Property purchased seven properties between July and November. They also struck deals in Dallas and Phoenix, Arizona.

The properties Rastegar acquired recently in Central Texas include:

  • Highland Heights on Tirado Street in north central Austin
  • The Escala Apartments in Clarksville
  • Multifamily property at 902 Romeria Drive in Brentwood
  • Former shopping center at 2209 S. 1st Street
  • Property at 5402 South Congress Avenue
  • Zilker Place Apartments at 2017 Bluebonnet Lane
  • Redbud Bungalows at 1430 Redbud Cove in West Lake Hills

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho sat down with Rastegar and asked about why he’s investing in so many multifamily housing units and what the future holds for renters and homeowners. Check back later for updates.

