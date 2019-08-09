Two people in critical condition after pedestrian crash on I-35 service road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash on Interstate Highway 35 Friday after a car struck a pedestrian on the service road.

Austin police say the crash occurred at 2:25 p.m. on the southbound I-35 service road at the 15th Street cross-section.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, there were four total patients involved in this crash. One adult man and one woman in her 20s were declared trauma alert and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.

Two other patients, a woman in her 20s and another in her 50s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, one lane of the service road is shut down and one lane of I-35 is shut down. Eastbound traffic on 15th Street at red River is also closed.