AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics were sent to the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a car in north Austin Sunday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened at the intersection of West Howard Lane and North interstate highway 35 service road northbound at 11:25 a.m.

One person was declared a trauma alert and taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

ATCEMS has cleared the scene and no more information has been released.