One less step for parking: Austin Transportation testing sticker-free system

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin Transportation hopes to knock out one extra step when it comes to parking near downtown Austin with a three-month test of sticker-free parking.

Austin Transportation is testing out the new parking system that allows people to use pay stations without having to return to their vehicles to post a printed receipt to the windshield. The pay station will prompt the user to enter their license plate number, but no personal data related to the license plate numbers will be stored.

The sticker-free parking system works by keeping track of a vehicle’s license plate number and associated time purchased rather than relying on time-stamped receipts. Parking enforcement officers then simply refer to the license plate and the system’s database when out in the field, according to an Austin Transportation release.

The small area south of downtown Austin near Butler Shores and South Lamar will start the sticker-free parking system the week of June 3.

The pilot system will start with pay stations at these seven locations:

Jessie Street

Butler Road

Toomey Road

Josephine Street

Sterzing Street

Barton Springs Road

Lee Barton Drive

Austin Transportation will be placing signage near the updated pay stations to alert people of the new system and how to use it.

Users of Park ATX, the pay-by-phone app, will continue to use the app to pay for parking.