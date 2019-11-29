WATCH LIVE: Police briefing after one killed in shooting on North Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in north Austin, police said.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the call came in around 1:34 p.m. Emergency medics were sent to the corner of North Lamar Boulevard and Justin Lane.

The Austin Police Department told KXAN that one person was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. A second person was injured in the shooting, police said.

North Lamar Boulevard Shooting

Homicide and canine units are active at the scene.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update as more information becomes available.