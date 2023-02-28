AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Austin Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:22 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Rundberg Lane, where the apartment complex Ascent at Walnut Creek is located.

According to the Austin Police department, one person was shot. After undergoing emergency surgery, the victim is now in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet in connection to the shooting.

We will update this story as we get more information.