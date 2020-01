AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a shooting in east Austin Saturday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the call came in at 9:47 a.m. and medics were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reinli Street near Sheridan Avenue.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Mueller City View apartments. Police have not released any details on what lead to the incident

This is a developing story, it will be updated with more information.