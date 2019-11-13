One injured by knife after fight breaks out at Akins High School basketball game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student was injured by a knife in a fight during an Akins High Shcool boys basketball scrimmage, according to a letter sent to parents from the school.

According to the letter by Akins Principal Tina Salazar, the fight took place in the stands between an Austin Independent School District student and a non-student.

Salazar wrote that after the fight was broken up it became apparent that the non-student was injured by a knife and had non-life-threatening injuries.

The school is working with AISD police to investigate the incident and interview students. They are asking parents to contact the school’s administration with any concerns.

Read the full letter to parents below: