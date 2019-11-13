One injured by knife after fight breaks out at Akins High School basketball game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student was injured by a knife in a fight during an Akins High Shcool boys basketball scrimmage, according to a letter sent to parents from the school.
According to the letter by Akins Principal Tina Salazar, the fight took place in the stands between an Austin Independent School District student and a non-student.
Salazar wrote that after the fight was broken up it became apparent that the non-student was injured by a knife and had non-life-threatening injuries.
The school is working with AISD police to investigate the incident and interview students. They are asking parents to contact the school’s administration with any concerns.
Read the full letter to parents below:
Safety and security is our among our top priorities. With that in mind, I’m writing to let you know of an incident that occurred tonight at an Akins basketball scrimmage.
An altercation occurred in the stands involving AISD students and potentially other non-students. As the dispute was moving from the stands toward the exit, a non-student was allegedly injured by a knife, suffering non life threatening injuries.
Akins administration is working closely with the AISD police department to review the incident and interview students. Because this is an active investigation, this is all the information we can provide at this time.
Possession of any type of weapon is a serious violation of the AISD Student Code of Conduct. Please review with your students the Code of Conduct, which will help us ensure the future safety of all our students and staff members.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any concerns. As always, we appreciate your support of our students and staff at Akins Early College High School.
Sincerely,
Tina Salazar
Akins Early College High School Principal