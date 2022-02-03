One injured after frozen tree snaps at Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A large tree outside of an apartment complex succumbed to the pressures of winter weather conditions and injured someone, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
They say it happened around 9 a.m. Thursday morning at 4505 Duval St. which is the address listed for Oak Park Apartments.
ATCEMS reports that a person was transported to Dell Seton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after reporting that a limb fell on them.
Caution tape has since been put around the fallen tree until it can be removed.