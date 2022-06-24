AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a car caught fire during a crash on Interstate 35 in far north Austin Friday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics took an adult to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the person was trapped inside the vehicle that caught fire, but fire crews were able to get them out.

Police shut down two northbound lanes of I-35 just south of Wells Branch. The Texas Department of Transportation said vehicles are detouring to the frontage road at exit 247.

While an officer was directing drivers to leave I-35 just north of Howard Lane, APD said another car slammed into the patrol vehicle. No one was hurt.