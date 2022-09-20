WELLS BRANCH, Texas (KXAN) — Fire crews said one person was hurt in a fire early Tuesday morning that burned a trailer, an RV and a car.

Crews from Travis County ESD 2 and Round Rock Fire fought the fire which broke out around 1:40 a.m. on Connie Street southwest of Grand Avenue Parkway.

According to the Travis County ESD 2 Assistant Chief Mark Moellenberg, the person who lives in the RV went to the hospital with minor burns from the fire. No pets were harmed.

Moellenberg said all three structures suffered extensive damage. No homes caught fire, Moellenberg said.

Moellenberg told KXAN it took crews an hour to bring the fire under control, and crews were still mopping up hot spots as of 3:15 a.m.

There is no word on where the fire started or what caused it.