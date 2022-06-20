AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died early Monday morning in a north Austin apartment parking lot after a fight between two people. One person was in a vehicle, the other was on foot.

Police say the incident happened at the Chase Park One apartments on Chevy Chase Drive around 12:45 a.m. Chevy Chase Drive is on the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. 183.

Police have the driver of the vehicle in custody.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the man died at the scene around 1:10 a.m.