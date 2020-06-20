One dead in southwest Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say one person is dead and another was hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Austin.

Police say they got a call of someone being shot on Alexandria Drive near Brodie Lane around 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person in the street who had been shot. Paramedics with ATC-EMS pronounced that person dead at the scene.

Police say the second person who was hurt went to the Austin Emergency Medical Center for treatment. That person is now in the hospital.

Police had no other information as of 5:30 a.m.

This is a breaking story. Please stay tuned to KXAN News Today at 6:00 a.m. and KXAN.com for more details.